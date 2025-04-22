Open Menu

KMC Finalizes Auction Process For Nine Cattle Markets Ahead Of Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 07:09 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab was briefed on Tuesday that the auction process for nine cattle markets has been finalized and award letters will be issued shortly.

The Mayor was chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparations for cattle markets in connection with Eid-ul-Azha at the Mayor’s Office here.

Senior Director Veterinary, Iftekhar Ahmed, briefed the participants and Barrister Murtaza Wahab regarding the auction process for nine cattle markets.

The designated locations for these markets include District Central: Sunday car Bazaar, 11-D, New Karachi, KMC Ground near Samanabad Police Station, District West: Northern Bypass Slaughterhouse, Surjani Town, Cattle Colony, Surjani, Malir / Bin Qasim Town: Cattle Colony, Bin Qasim, Chicken Feed Mill Ground, Landhi, Korangi District: Cattle Market, Korangi Industrial Road, Keamari District: Cattle Market, Bakar Piri, Lyari, East District: KMC Ground, behind Safari Park, Gulistan-e-Johar.

He further stated that all markets will be operational soon.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab directed concerned officials to ensure adequate facilities, cleanliness, and full transparency in tax collection to guarantee smooth and organized operations during the festive season.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner KMC S. M. Afzal Zaidi PAS, Senior Director Veterinary Iftekhar Ahmed, and Director Coordination to Mayor, Akhlaq Yousafzai.

