KMC finalizes renovation of road from Essa Nagri to Site Area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ):Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC's) Works and Services department has finalized the renovation and construction of road from Essa Nagri to Habib Bank (Site Area).

The road at Liaquatabad no.10 and Nazimabad underpass was also renovated and now the traffic is flowing smoothly on the road, said a spokesperson of the KMC on Monday.

Earlier, the road was in deplorable condition and accidents were also being reported. The Works department reconstructed the road on urgent basis while using heavy machinery.

It may be noted here that Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani had directed Director Works and Services department to uplift road infrastructure in all districts.

The department has established field force assigned to keep vigilant eye on deplorable roads and repair them without any delay.

Earlier, the renovation was completed at Shahrah-e-Paksitan, SM Taufeeq Road, Olympian Islah ud din Road, Allama Shabbir Ahmed Road and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Joint expansions of Liaquatabad flyover, Ghareebabad flyover and other flyovers were also replaced.

Shalllwani has also directed Works and Services Department to repair street lights besides road carpeting.

He directed that the busy roads should be given special attention.

The Administrator said that a project is also ongoing for beautification and plantation at green belts and around the roads.

He directed the Works and Services Department to expedite the works and complete it at the earliest.