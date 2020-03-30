UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMC Fixed Five Graveyards For Those Who Die Of Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

KMC fixed five graveyards for those who die of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Monday said fixed five graveyards of the city for those who die of the novel coronavirus, saying that only few relatives of the deceased would be allowed to attend funerals.

Talking to media after reviewing measures to tackle coronavirus at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Akhtar said that all preventive steps would be taken by the local administration in the funeral of a person die of coronavirus, said a statement.

"Only close relatives of the deceased would be allowed to attend funerals and no one can have last glimpse in the graveyard," he added.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director Health Services Dr Salma Kausar, Medical Superintendent Dr Nadeem Rajput and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Waseem Akhtar said that Muhammad Shah graveyard North Karachi, Surjani graveyard, Mawach Goth graveyard, Korangi No.

6 graveyard and Gulshan e Zia graveyard Orangi Town have been fixed for the purpose.

He was of the view that just as other departments, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is also concerned on the current situation. He added that filter clinic has been established at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital which would provide preliminary testing facility.

" First phase of fumigation has been completed in the District council whereas steps are being taken for the second phase." Akhtar said to a question.

Replying to another query, the Mayor said that pensions of the KMC employees have been released whereas salaries would be released after the provincial government's grant.

Earlier he also distributed masks and other preventive accessories among the doctors and other paramedics of the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Related Topics

Karachi Martyrs Shaheed Gulshan Korangi Orangi Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss e ..

4 minutes ago

April fuel prices announced

4 minutes ago

Facebook Pledges Additional $100Mln to Support Jou ..

5 minutes ago

PM shares measures to combat Coronavirus, warns ho ..

1 hour ago

WHO Says COVID-19 Transmission Largely Occurs at H ..

5 minutes ago

CJP urges release of all jailed journalists global ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.