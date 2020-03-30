KMC fixed five graveyards for those who die of coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Monday said fixed five graveyards of the city for those who die of the novel coronavirus, saying that only few relatives of the deceased would be allowed to attend funerals.

Talking to media after reviewing measures to tackle coronavirus at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Akhtar said that all preventive steps would be taken by the local administration in the funeral of a person die of coronavirus, said a statement.

"Only close relatives of the deceased would be allowed to attend funerals and no one can have last glimpse in the graveyard," he added.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director Health Services Dr Salma Kausar, Medical Superintendent Dr Nadeem Rajput and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Waseem Akhtar said that Muhammad Shah graveyard North Karachi, Surjani graveyard, Mawach Goth graveyard, Korangi No.

6 graveyard and Gulshan e Zia graveyard Orangi Town have been fixed for the purpose.

He was of the view that just as other departments, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is also concerned on the current situation. He added that filter clinic has been established at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital which would provide preliminary testing facility.

" First phase of fumigation has been completed in the District council whereas steps are being taken for the second phase." Akhtar said to a question.

Replying to another query, the Mayor said that pensions of the KMC employees have been released whereas salaries would be released after the provincial government's grant.

Earlier he also distributed masks and other preventive accessories among the doctors and other paramedics of the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.