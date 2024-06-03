KMC General Meeting On June 10
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 08:44 PM
The general meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be held on June 10 at 3 pm at the Council Hall of the KMC Building M.A Jinnah Road, here
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The general meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be held on June 10 at 3 pm at the Council Hall of the KMC Building M.A Jinnah Road, here.
The meeting will be chaired by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.
Recent Stories
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback
Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months
Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddle ..
PM directs immediate abolishment of Pak PWD
Condolence meeting for mother, father of journalists held
Gilani calls for use sports as a vehicle for positive change in society
DC Vehari visits land record center in Burewala
Decarbonization of industrial sector imperative to drive growth amid CBAM regime ..
Publicizing sensitive documents like ciphers in public and acquitting the culpri ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against South Africa
T20I World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, South Africa to face each other
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddlers17 minutes ago
-
PM directs immediate abolishment of Pak PWD17 minutes ago
-
Condolence meeting for mother, father of journalists held17 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for use sports as a vehicle for positive change in society17 minutes ago
-
DC Vehari visits land record center in Burewala17 minutes ago
-
Decarbonization of industrial sector imperative to drive growth amid CBAM regime: Experts24 minutes ago
-
Publicizing sensitive documents like ciphers in public and acquitting the culprits who played with n ..39 minutes ago
-
Bandit gang busted in Morgah operation2 hours ago
-
Shehryar, Shafi inaugurate up-gradation, construction of girls’ school2 hours ago
-
ANF seizes over 150 kg drugs in nine operations2 hours ago
-
Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove condemns attack on polio team in Chaman2 hours ago
-
Police arrest suspect in brother's killing2 hours ago