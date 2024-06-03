KMC General meeting on June 10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The general meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be held on June 10 at 3 pm at the Council Hall of the KMC Building M.A Jinnah Road, here.

The meeting will be chaired by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.