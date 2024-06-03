Open Menu

KMC General Meeting On June 10

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 08:44 PM

KMC General meeting on June 10

The general meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be held on June 10 at 3 pm at the Council Hall of the KMC Building M.A Jinnah Road, here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The general meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be held on June 10 at 3 pm at the Council Hall of the KMC Building M.A Jinnah Road, here.

The meeting will be chaired by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Related Topics

Karachi Road June

Recent Stories

South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after histori ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback

3 minutes ago
 Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli c ..

Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict

3 minutes ago
 Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 mont ..

Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months

3 minutes ago
 Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promot ..

Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddle ..

17 minutes ago
 PM directs immediate abolishment of Pak PWD

PM directs immediate abolishment of Pak PWD

17 minutes ago
 Condolence meeting for mother, father of journalis ..

Condolence meeting for mother, father of journalists held

17 minutes ago
Gilani calls for use sports as a vehicle for posit ..

Gilani calls for use sports as a vehicle for positive change in society

17 minutes ago
 DC Vehari visits land record center in Burewala

DC Vehari visits land record center in Burewala

17 minutes ago
 Decarbonization of industrial sector imperative to ..

Decarbonization of industrial sector imperative to drive growth amid CBAM regime ..

24 minutes ago
 Publicizing sensitive documents like ciphers in pu ..

Publicizing sensitive documents like ciphers in public and acquitting the culpri ..

39 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka opt to bat first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against South Africa

58 minutes ago
 T20I World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, South Africa to fa ..

T20I World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, South Africa to face each other

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan