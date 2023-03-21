UrduPoint.com

KMC Honored With ISO Certificate

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 07:03 PM

KMC honored with ISO certificate

The renowned and historic Khyber Medical College (KMC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been honored with ISO certificate here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The renowned and historic Khyber Medical College (KMC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been honored with ISO certificate here on Tuesday.

The decision of awarding certificate was taken after the visit of the ISO auditor team to KMC.

On this occasion, the Dean of Khyber Medical College Prof. Dr. Mahmood Aurangzeb and the Director of Quality Assurance of Khyber Teaching Hospital accompanied the ISO team.

They conducted an inspection and briefing regarding the standards, procedures and SOPs of various departments of the college.

Dean Professor Dr. Mahmood Aurangzeb said that KMC has history in the country and produced talented doctors who are a source of pride for us. The achievement of such goal is a proud moment for all the KMC family.

This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of the faculty and staff of Khyber Medical College.

This will not only enhance the reputation of the college but also increase confidence in the quality of education offered in the college, he said.

He said that KMC has always been an institution with long-standing values that are deeply rooted in its academic culture.

It may be noted that Khyber Medical College was established in 1954 with a history spanning over 70 years. About 280 male and female students enroll in the College every year and currently about 1400 male and female students are studying. While these students also benefit from Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) which is an affiliated hospital of Khyber Medical College.

Khyber Teaching Hospital has obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification in 2022.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Visit Male May 2015 Family All From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile ..

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile App

11 minutes ago
 Afghanistan recall Nabi for T20I series against Pa ..

Afghanistan recall Nabi for T20I series against Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 World Water Day to observe on Wednesday

World Water Day to observe on Wednesday

5 minutes ago
 FIA arrested shopkeeper over selling pirated books ..

FIA arrested shopkeeper over selling pirated books in Mingora

5 minutes ago
 All are set to observe Pakistan Day across norther ..

All are set to observe Pakistan Day across northern Sindh

5 minutes ago
 Security arrangements for Pakistan Day ensured: SS ..

Security arrangements for Pakistan Day ensured: SSP Sukkur

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.