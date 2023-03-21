KMC honored with ISO certificate

The renowned and historic Khyber Medical College (KMC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been honored with ISO certificate here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The renowned and historic Khyber Medical College (KMC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been honored with ISO certificate here on Tuesday.

The decision of awarding certificate was taken after the visit of the ISO auditor team to KMC.

On this occasion, the Dean of Khyber Medical College Prof. Dr. Mahmood Aurangzeb and the Director of Quality Assurance of Khyber Teaching Hospital accompanied the ISO team.

They conducted an inspection and briefing regarding the standards, procedures and SOPs of various departments of the college.

Dean Professor Dr. Mahmood Aurangzeb said that KMC has history in the country and produced talented doctors who are a source of pride for us. The achievement of such goal is a proud moment for all the KMC family.

This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of the faculty and staff of Khyber Medical College.

This will not only enhance the reputation of the college but also increase confidence in the quality of education offered in the college, he said.

He said that KMC has always been an institution with long-standing values that are deeply rooted in its academic culture.

It may be noted that Khyber Medical College was established in 1954 with a history spanning over 70 years. About 280 male and female students enroll in the College every year and currently about 1400 male and female students are studying. While these students also benefit from Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) which is an affiliated hospital of Khyber Medical College.

Khyber Teaching Hospital has obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification in 2022.