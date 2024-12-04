KMC inaugurates first Anti-Rape Cell in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Rape Cell was inaugurated at the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Khyber Medical College (KMC) Peshawar on Wednesday.

The first of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the third such initiative in the country, the cell is a collaborative effort of Khyber Medical College Peshawar, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the Legal Aid Society.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb, Dean of Khyber Medical College (KMC); Prof. Dr. Hakeem Afridi, Chairman of the Forensic Department; Justice (Retd.) Arif Hussain Khilji, Chief Legal Advisor of the Legal Aid Society; Dr. Rubina Ali, UNFPA Assistant Country Representative; Ms. Mah Jabeen, Program Coordinator; Muhammad Zakria; Saleh Rama; and other dignitaries.

Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb, reiterated the institution’s dedication to supporting victims of sexual violence. “KMC and Khyber Teaching Hospital have always been leaders in forensic services, research, and training. This Anti-Rape Cell reflects our ongoing commitment to providing skilled and compassionate assistance to victims,” he stated.

Prof. Dr. Hakeem Afridi, stressed the importance of expanding the Anti-Rape Crisis Cell (ARCC) model to divisional levels across the province.

“Our department has handled over 300 rape cases before the establishment of this cell. This new initiative will further enhance accessibility and support for victims,” he added.

Ms. Darkhane Ijaz, Senior Manager of the Legal Aid Society, emphasized the Cell’s significance, stating that it was the third such facility in the country following Karachi and Islamabad. “This cell will provide medico-legal, police, and legal assistance under one roof, reducing delays and ensuring a safe and supportive environment for victims,” she said.

Dr. Rubina Ali, Assistant Country Representative of UNFPA, highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts. “This initiative aligns with the Prevention of Rape (Investigation and Prosecution) Act, 2021, and is a significant step towards ensuring timely and fair justice for victims in our society,” she remarked.

Justice (retired) Arif Hussain Khilji, concluded the ceremony with a call to action. “We must collectively work towards eradicating sexual violence and fostering a culture of accountability. This Anti-Rape Cell is a crucial step in building a safe and responsible society in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he asserted.