KMC increases salaries, pension of its employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Friday decided to increase 20 percent salaries of officers and employees of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) as announced by Sindh government, besides increasing the pension of pensioners by 10 percent

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Friday decided to increase 20 percent salaries of officers and employees of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) as announced by Sindh government, besides increasing the pension of pensioners by 10 percent. The decision will benefit more than 20,000 pensioners of KMC and other local bodies whose pensions could not be increased for the last two years due to lack of funds, said a spokesperson of KMC.

The Administrator said that after the recent increase, there would be additional expenses of Rs. 55 million in salaries and Rs.

40 million in pensions. He hoped that after the increment, the employees would do their best to serve the city with hard work and enthusiasm which would also improve the overall performance of KMC and benefit the city.

According to the KMC spokesman, the salaries of the officers and employees will be paid with an increase of 20 percent as soon as the funds are received from the Sindh government.

The increase in salaries and pensions have pleased the employees and express their gratitude to the Administrator Karachi for enhancing their salaries with immediate effect.