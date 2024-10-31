Open Menu

KMC Initiates Repair Of Malir River Bridge, Adjacent Road

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 08:46 PM

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation - KMC's Engineering Department initiated the rehabilitation and repair work of the Malir River Bridge and the adjacent road, on the directives of the Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab

Under this project, the road from Anwar Baloch Hotel to Murghi Khan Bus Stop is being repaired and carpeted, while necessary repairs and patchwork will also be carried out on the Malir River Bridge to ensure this entire section is cleared for vehicular traffic, said a statement on Thursday.

The construction work on the road from Anwar Baloch Hotel to Murghi Khan Bus Stop is expected to be completed within ten days, during which this road will temporarily be closed to traffic.

Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab took note of the condition of the road and instructed the Engineering Department to promptly begin restoration and resurfacing work to facilitate the movement of citizens as soon as possible.

This road construction will provide convenience to the citizens using the Malir River Bridge for their daily travel, reducing travel time and saving fuel.

In a recent meeting, Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab emphasized the need for swift completion of ongoing road construction and repair works in the city due to the inconvenience faced by citizens caused by damaged roads.

He stressed that there should be no negligence in improving the infrastructure. Under the direction of Mayor Karachi, the KMC is adopting effective strategies for ongoing development projects, making every effort to complete them on time and provide maximum facilities to citizens.

