UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMC Initiates Replacement Of Expansion Joints Of Shaheed Major Adeel Flyover

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:05 PM

KMC initiates replacement of expansion joints of Shaheed Major Adeel flyover

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Technical Services department initiated replacement of expansion joints of Shaheed Major Adeel flyover at Johar Morr here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Technical Services department initiated replacement of expansion joints of Shaheed Major Adeel flyover at Johar Morr here.

One track of the flyover is closed for the traffic and the people may face inconvenience, , said a KMC's spokesperson on Thursday.

The citizens are advised to use alternate route to avoid traffic jam.

The track will be opened for traffic soon after completion of the work.

Related Topics

Karachi Martyrs Shaheed Traffic May

Recent Stories

Stock markets firmer on hopes for post-election US ..

5 minutes ago

Govt committed to resolve health issues, says Dr R ..

5 minutes ago

NIH issues seasonal awareness alert on epidemic-pr ..

5 minutes ago

No religion allows forced conversion : Barrister M ..

5 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to issue allowance for health wor ..

10 minutes ago

Week long Special Polio vaccination campaign to co ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.