KMC initiates replacement of expansion joints of Shaheed Major Adeel flyover

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Technical Services department initiated replacement of expansion joints of Shaheed Major Adeel flyover at Johar Morr here.

One track of the flyover is closed for the traffic and the people may face inconvenience, , said a KMC's spokesperson on Thursday.

The citizens are advised to use alternate route to avoid traffic jam.

The track will be opened for traffic soon after completion of the work.