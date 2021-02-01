UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMC Invites Private Parties To Beautify Roundabouts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:25 PM

KMC invites private parties to beautify roundabouts

Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed Monday said that private sector was invited to cooperate with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in making roundabouts more beautiful

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed Monday said that private sector was invited to cooperate with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in making roundabouts more beautiful.

The KMC was going to launch plantation campaign from February 15 in which environment friendly and fruit giving trees would be planted, the administrator passed these remarks while talking to a delegation of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) here.

The delegation was led by Zubair Chaya and comprising KATI President Saleem uz Zaman, former President Danish and others.

The KATI delegation apprised the administrator that they were working on urban foresting and would work jointly for plantation in district Korangi.

They requested that 3000 Road in Korangi may be named after renowned industrialist S.M.Munir for his great services for Industry and Commerce.

The administrator said that Korangi was an important area of Karachi and road carpeting, plantation and beautification would be carried out there. He said that thousands of labourers work in industries in Korangi.

Laeeq Ahmed said the roads in Korangi should be motorable keeping in view its importance. He said it was a welcoming sign that businessmen and industrialists were taking part for beautification of the city and we want to carry out the works in industrial areas with consultation of the industrialists.

He said that roundabouts were made beautiful in many areas but the same could be made more beautiful, asking the private sectors to come up and work for the city. "We will welcome if any private organization comes up to do the work for Karachi's betterment," he added.

The administrator said that uplifting of infrastructure, flyovers and roads was being done, adding that it was essential to keep the incumbent infrastructure intact before initiating new projects.

He also requested KATI delegation to recommend for betterment in Korangi Industrial area. Industrial areas were important and the KMC would fulfill its responsibilities as developing industrial areas is tantamount to developing the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Road Kati Same Korangi February May Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Bangash declares Sehat Insaf facility as step forw ..

43 seconds ago

Maldives President Gets Vaccinated Against Coronav ..

46 seconds ago

No witch-hunting of political rivals: Punjab gover ..

48 seconds ago

Pre-condition not to be accepted in PEMRA (amendme ..

50 seconds ago

AVLC arrests three motorcycle thieves, recovers st ..

4 minutes ago

Ten Billion Tsunami is globally acclaimed project: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.