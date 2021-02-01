KMC invites private parties to beautify roundabouts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed Monday said that private sector was invited to cooperate with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in making roundabouts more beautiful.

The KMC was going to launch plantation campaign from February 15 in which environment friendly and fruit giving trees would be planted, the administrator passed these remarks while talking to a delegation of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) here.

The delegation was led by Zubair Chaya and comprising KATI President Saleem uz Zaman, former President Danish and others.

The KATI delegation apprised the administrator that they were working on urban foresting and would work jointly for plantation in district Korangi.

They requested that 3000 Road in Korangi may be named after renowned industrialist S.M.Munir for his great services for Industry and Commerce.

The administrator said that Korangi was an important area of Karachi and road carpeting, plantation and beautification would be carried out there. He said that thousands of labourers work in industries in Korangi.

Laeeq Ahmed said the roads in Korangi should be motorable keeping in view its importance. He said it was a welcoming sign that businessmen and industrialists were taking part for beautification of the city and we want to carry out the works in industrial areas with consultation of the industrialists.

He said that roundabouts were made beautiful in many areas but the same could be made more beautiful, asking the private sectors to come up and work for the city. "We will welcome if any private organization comes up to do the work for Karachi's betterment," he added.

The administrator said that uplifting of infrastructure, flyovers and roads was being done, adding that it was essential to keep the incumbent infrastructure intact before initiating new projects.

He also requested KATI delegation to recommend for betterment in Korangi Industrial area. Industrial areas were important and the KMC would fulfill its responsibilities as developing industrial areas is tantamount to developing the country.