KMC issues guidelines for prevention against Naegleria

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Medical and Health Services Department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has issued guidelines for the public to prevent themselves from Naegleria.

In a statement issued on Monday, the KMC's Medical and Health Services department has asked the citizens to take precautionary measures and avoid bathing in water that accumulated due to leakage from any rainwater pool or broken water supply or distribution lines.

"Keep your head high while bathing in rivers, ponds, lakes and swimming pools at recreational places, ablutions and use boiled water for bathing," the guidelines read.

The people are advised to avoid rinsing the nose without chlorine or boiled water when having a common cold or nasal congestion. Use a tablespoon of bleach in one thousand liters of water to avoid Naegleria infection.

Clean the water tanks twice a year. If nausea, poor eyesight, or lack of sleep are experienced, consult a doctor immediately and strictly follow the instructions," the guidelines read.

Meanwhile, Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed while reviewing the awareness campaign launched under the Department of Medical and Health Services about Naegleria, said that precautionary measures and improving the health and hygienic conditions can help protect the people from dangerous and harmful germs.

"Awareness should be created for the citizens in this regard. Prevention of epidemics will only be possible when necessary precautionary measures are taken as well as awareness is created among the citizens," said the Administrator.