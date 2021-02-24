KMC, K-Electric agree to resolve street-lights, electricity issues through one-window operation

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and K-Electric on Wednesday agreed to extend one window operation for resolving issues pertaining to street lights and electricity

It was agreed in a meeting of the Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PCIC) of Sindh co-chaired by Sindh Secretary Local Government Najam Shaikh and Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed, said a statement on Wednesday.

The issues pertaining to civic and utility facilities were also discussed in the meeting.

Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, representatives of K-Electric, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and Cantonment Boards and departmental heads of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation were also present on the occasion.

The meeting's participants were informed that several issues at Shahrah-e-Faisal persist for long as many authorities claim to have administrative control of the locality. A committee has been formed to ascertain the actual controller of Shahrah-e-Faisal forthwith.

The Administrator asked the K-Electric not to carry out load shedding for street lights at least during event held in the city. Ahmed said that there are 106 roads under administrative control of KMC and only it could allow road cutting for uplift purpose.

Anti-Encroachment operation conducted at Mehmoodabad, Gujjar and other nullahs were also discussed in the meeting.

The participants were told that there are 41 drains in KMC's administrative control while 541 small drains are looked after by DMCs. The services of NED University were hired for consultancy for the drains.

It was also decided in the meeting that Sui Gas bill that Abbasi Shaheed Hospital owes would be paid in installments and the gas connection would be restored.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Shaikh said the civic institutions that are not part of the Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee could be included later.

The purpose of all institutions is to provide maximum facilities to the people and for that coordination between them is essential.

In the meeting, it was decided to ensure parking of all oil tankers at Zulfiqarabad Oil Terminal as per directives of Supreme Court.

The participants also agreed to take strict action against those who are halting shifting of oil terminal to Zulfiqarabad.