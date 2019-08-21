UrduPoint.com
KMC, K-Electric Inks Agreement For Installation Of Meters

Wed 21st August 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and K-Electric have made an agreement for the installation of separate electric meters in KMC departments, hospitals and at the residence of KMC staff.

A three-member committee has been formed to conduct survey along with K-Electric representatives for installation of electric meters in 2700 residential units of KMC, said a statement here on Wednesday.

The committee would comprise of Anees Ahmed Khan, Noor-ul-Haq and Abdul Ghaffar from KMC who would carry on this work with the coordination of K-Electric representatives.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman chaired a meeting of the officials of KMC and K-Electric.

It was decided in the meeting that a better planning would be used for payment of dues which are outstanding on both the departments on each other.

Dr Syed Saif said that the KMC has directed its staffers for installation of separate electric meters at the residence of staff and other locations so they could pay their own bills.

He also directed to hold a meeting with the all stakeholders to ascertain the location of street lights and their usage in KMC jurisdiction.

He said a complete list of KMC roads which connects with other remits should also be made and proper boards be affixed by KMC so that KMC pay only bills for those lights which were installed.

