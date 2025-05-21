KMC Launches Crackdown On Municipal Law Violations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 09:51 PM
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has launched an extensive campaign against violations of municipal laws, on the directives of Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab
The initiative targets illegal garbage dumping, washing of vehicles on roads and in front of commercial areas, and unauthorized encroachments, said a statement on Wednesday.
The Enforcement and Implementation Department has already initiated operations in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, District Korangi, Nazimabad, and several other key localities. Heavy fines have been imposed and strict warnings issued to shopkeepers and commercial entities.
It is noteworthy that the KMC Council had earlier passed a resolution under Chapter 15, Section 132, and schedule VI of the Sindh Local Government Act 2013.
The resolution allows penalties on individuals and businesses washing vehicles on roads outside shopping malls, plazas, offices, and commercial/industrial centers, as well as those using water board supply lines in nurseries.
It has been observed that excessive water usage for vehicle washing at various public points — including bus, van, and coach terminals — not only leads to unclean roads but also causes significant road damage. KMC invests substantial funds annually for the maintenance and repair of such roads.
Additionally, illegal encroachments in different parts of the city disrupt traffic flow and create obstacles for pedestrians. KMC is committed to restoring order in the city by taking strict action against all municipal law violators.
