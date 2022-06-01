KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), on the directives of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has launched a campaign to clean 41 big and 514 small drains in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), on the directives of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has launched a campaign to clean 41 big and 514 small drains in Karachi.

According to a statement released here on Tuesday, KMC was cleaning big drains at 21 places while the process of cleaning small drains was also in process to ensure that rain water did not accumulate on the roads.

With the completion of tender process for cleaning of drains, cleaning of large storm drains had also been started where heavy machinery and trained labor were being employed.

According to Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan, the process of cleaning Kalri nullah, Picture nullah, Soldier Bazar nulla, PIDC Bridge nullah, and the nullah passing behind Sindh Assembly was in full swing.

In Central District, 7000 Road nullah, Nagan Chowrangi , 14-B nullah, Qalandaria nullah were also being cleaned, he added.

In District West and Kemari, drains were being cleaned at Kabadri Chowk Baldia Town, Musharraf Colony Five Thousand Quarters, Sikandarabad, Jackson Market and Baba Bhatt Island.

In East District, Tipu Sultan nullah, PAF Base Shara Faisal, and Umar Colony while in Malir drains were being cleaned at Cattle Colony, Mehran Highway, and Falak Naz, he further said.

Meanwhile, Zero Point Chakra Goth and Azeempura nullahs in Korangi District and Mehran cut drain in the District Council were also going through the cleaning process.

The cleaning drive will continue on daily basis and a separate team has been formed to monitor it, Khan informed.

Administrator Karachi directed the contractors to clean the drains carefully as they will be responsible for the blockage for the next three months and in case of any complaint, their arrears will be stopped.

Barrister Wahab also directed the officers of Municipal Services to closely monitor the cleaning drive so that the smooth flow of rain water could be ensure in the city.