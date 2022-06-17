UrduPoint.com

KMC Launches Program To Celebrate Diamond Jubilee Of Founding Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2022 | 08:15 PM

KMC launches program to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of founding of Pakistan

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has launched programs to celebrate Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee in a grand manner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has launched programs to celebrate Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee in a grand manner.

In this regard, the logo for the Diamond Jubilee celebrations was unveiled on Friday with the approval of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said a spokesperson of KMC on Friday.

In the logo, on the completion of 75 years of Pakistan, 75 words have been written in golden color. In the middle, a beautiful building of KMC has been reflected.

Patron of Diamond Jubilee Committee and Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Convener of the Committee Ali Hassan Sajid, Member of the Committee Sikandar Baloch and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi directed the convener of the committee Ali Hassan Sajid to use this special logo in all the events related to Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee.

Various events will be organized in connection with the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan.

Literary, scientific, cultural and sports related events will be organized.

Schools and college students, writers, poets, intellectuals, artists and athletes associated with various sports will also be invited.

The main event of Diamond Jubilee will be held on 14th August at KMC Head Office with Administrator Karachi and Speakers.

On this day, the buildings of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be decorated with electric lamps and a spectacular fireworks display will also be held.

