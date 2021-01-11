UrduPoint.com
KMC Launches Renovation Of Mehmoodabad, Jigar Muradabadi Roads

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:18 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation KMC's Works and Services Department on Monday started construction and renovation of Mehmoodabad and Jigar Muradabadi roads here on Monday.

The road witness traffic 24-hour that's why one track of the road would be constructed at a time, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

Earlier, Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed had taken notice of the roads dilapidated condition and directed Works and Services Department to repair it.

The Administrator had directed his sub-ordinates to carry out the works at the earliest keeping in view miseries of the people on which Works and Services Department has started the works.

The use of standard material was ensured for long lasting results and functioning of street lights.

The Administrator directed that the works should be completed at the earliest especially where traffic flow in higher.

He also directed the Works and Services Department to continue conducting the survey so that deplorable roads and light be repaired forthwith.

Ahmed said that roads and street lights are main components of the infrastructure. He said that it is essential to keep the current infrastructure intact before initiating new schemes.

The Administrator said that the people also want uplifting of green belts, road and footpaths.

Meanwhile, on directives of Administrator, the Works and Services Department initiated to fix street lights issues from Shaheed-e-Millat Jail Chowrangi flyover to Tariq Road underpass.

