KMC Launches Up-gradation Work Of Shahrah-e-Faisal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:25 PM

Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem on Thursday sought cooperation of different companies and organizations for the ongoing up-gradation work at Shahrah-e-Faisal

Reviewing the ongoing work at the site, Saleem asked companies having offices at Shahrah-e-Faisal to renovate their offices and plant trees outside so the busiest artery could be made more beautiful, said a statement on Thursday.

He said that the people across the country and tourists all over the world pass through Shahrah-e-Faisal after coming out from the Airport therefore the beautification of the road is inevitable.

The Director General Parks said that on the directives of Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali, the up-gradation work is started and it would be completed in phases.

He said that more arteries of the city would also be renovated.

