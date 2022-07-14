UrduPoint.com

KMC Makes All Out Efforts To Facilitate People During Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation did its best to solve the problems that arose during the recent rains for drainage of rain water with all its resources

"Keeping in view the forecast of rains in the coming days, concerned departments have been directed to take further steps along with cleaning of storm drains in and officers and staff have been asked to remain vigilant," the Administrator said this on the occasion of his visit to City Nullah on I.I.Chandragar Road along with Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Sohail Rajput, said a statement on Thursday.

He was also accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner South Capt. (Retd) Abdul Sattar and PDM staff.

The Administrator Karachi also inspected Shaheen Complex, Tower, I.I Chandragar Road, Soldier Bazar and adjoining drains and directed that the process of cleaning of drains should be continued and where there are obstructions in drainage of rain water, they must be removed prematurely.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed that heavy machinery should be delivered to different places of the city so that the drainage process can start as soon as it starts raining.

He said that the officers and staff of the local bodies were mobilized and using the available resources. The concerned departments were ensuring drainage of rain water in the rains as much as possible, he said.

The Administrator Karachi said that rain water is drained through 41 big drains and 514 small drains of Karachi but if there is any choking point then the drainage process is stopped due to which water comes on the roads.

"The government of Sindh is making every effort to ensure that the people suffer the least in the rains,he said." "People's bus service has been restored and there is no truth in the news that these buses are not on the roads. Some elements carry out negative propaganda for their own benefit, leaving citizens in a state of uncertainty, he said."He appealed to the citizens not to believe the rumors. "Don't believe any news without confirmation," he saidBarrister Murtaza Wahab said that plans had been made for the second spell of rain starting from Thursday evening and hoped that the situation would be better than before.

