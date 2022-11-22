KMC markets are the asset of the city: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that KMC markets are the asset of this city and the employment of thousands of people is related to them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that KMC markets are the asset of this city and the employment of thousands of people is related to them.

"Millions of poor and middle class people buy and sell essential necessities from these markets," the Administrator expressed these views while giving instructions to the officers of the Estate department regarding increasing the revenue from the KMC markets.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that for increasing the rents of KMC shops according to the current market value, suggestions must be asked from the tenant shopkeepers, in the light of which appropriate decision will be taken.

According to the directives of Administrator Karachi, a meeting was held at KMC head office on Tuesday regarding the increase in rents of the KMC markets and shopping centers.

Senior Director Estate, Director and other concerned officers participated in the meeting.

During the public meeting, suggestions were sought from the tenant shopkeepers of KMC regarding the increase in the rent of their shops, to which they assured all kind of cooperation.

The shopkeepers said that along with KMC, these markets are also our asset, adding that we will lend a hand in whatever steps KMC will take for the improvement of its business.

Senior Director Estate said that the purpose of this meeting is to gather all the stakeholders and take decisions for the future in consultation with them.

He said that in Karachi, there are 52 markets under KMC where steps will be taken for cleanliness, sewerage drainage, lighting and security.

He said that 20 to 30 percent of the revenue generated from KMC markets will be spent on the maintenance of these markets to improve their condition and enable vendors to conduct their business in a better manner.

The Senior Director Estate said that in this meeting the proposals presented by the representatives of KMC Markets Association and others will be reviewed in detail and the problems of the shopkeepers will be resolved.

He said that any decision to increase the rent of shops in the markets of KMC will first be submitted to the Administrator Karachi, after which it will be approved through a resolution of the City Council.

The shopkeepers and members of the association of Bolton Market, Mirza Adam Khan Market, Nazimabad No. 4 Market, KMC Market Cantt, Gurumandir Meat Market, Machi Miani Market, Frere Market, Liaquatabad Supermarket, KMC Paper Market attended the meeting.