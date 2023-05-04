UrduPoint.com

KMC Marks Day' On Name Firefighters Martyred In North Karachi Factory Fire Tragedy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Administrator Karachi Dr.Syed Saif-ur-Rehman said that this year, Firefighters Day is being celebrated in the name of four firefighters who were martyred while putting out the fire in the North Karachi factory last month, they laid down their lives while saving the lives and property of the citizens and set the highest example of service

He said this while participating in the rally held on the occasion of International Fire Fighters Day and addressing the ceremony organized at the KMC head office here on Thursday.

He said that the Fire Brigade Department is the crown of the head of KMC, 32 officers and firefighters of this department were martyred while performing their duties and many were seriously injured.

He said that all possible support has been given to the families of the martyred and injured fire fighters in the incident. There is an urgent need to implement precautionary measures to avoid fire incidents in industrial areas, awareness should also be created among the citizens, KMC fire brigade will be developed on modern lines and the problems of fire fighters will be solved on priority basis.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Senior Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad, Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed, Director Fire Brigade Tariq Siddiqui and other officers of KMC were also present.

Earlier, KMC Fire Brigade held a rally on M.A Jinnah Road on International Fire Fighters Day, which ended at the KMC head office. A large number of fire brigade officers and other staff participated in the rally.

Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman said that according to the needs of a big city like Karachi, fire stations and fire tenders are necessary.

It has been specially arranged in collaboration with the concerned industrial association so that in case of fire or other accidents, the fire brigade and rescue team can be immediately reached to the affected place and as much as possible to avoid loss of life and property. Efforts are underway to make further improvements in this regard, which will bring useful results.

He said that May 4 is celebrated as International Firefighters Day or St. Florence's Day all over the world including Pakistan. International Firefighters Day started in 1999 when five firefighters lost their lives while fighting a fire in Australia. This incident created this thought that there is an urgent need to highlight the importance of brave firefighters to the world.

So far, many fire fighters around the world have sacrificed their lives to save people's lives and property from fire, it shows that the fire fighters have the passion to save people's lives without caring about their own lives. Trying to save the lives and property of the people. Firefighters dedicated to the spirit of humanitarian service are our real heroes.

On this occasion, the Chairman of All Karachi Trade Union, Ateeq Mir said that the trade community and the fire brigade are close to each other, this is a very important department whose personnel risk their lives.

But they save people's lives and property, so they should be provided with all kinds of facilities.

He said that in a big city like Karachi, it is necessary to equip the fire brigade with the latest equipment and vehicles for which measures should be taken at the government level.

