KMC observes Defence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that Pakistan's Defense Day is a significant chapter in history, and the sacrifices of September 6 will not go in vain. Every person must play their role for the development, prosperity, and peace of Pakistan.

He expressed these views during the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) head office on the occasion of Defense Day of Pakistan, and while speaking as the chief guest at the girls' hockey event and art competition organized by the Commissioner Karachi Division at the Olympian Islahuddin Hockey Academy.

He said that we will make every type of sacrifice for the development of the city and the country. Hockey is our national sport, and its patronage is essential. The participation of women in various sports is commendable. We are constructing a sports complex on 20 acres of land, which will be named after Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal at the Olympics.

He said that the Metropolitan Football Tournament is starting today. Participation in art activities will foster constructive abilities in our children, and these children will make the country proud in the future, he added.

Present at the occasion were Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Municipal Commissioner S.M Afzal Zaidi, the Mayor Karachi’s spokesperson for political affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader in the City Council Dil Muhammad, Jumman Darwan, Olympian Islahuddin, Director Sports Ghulam Muhammad, KMC departmental heads, and other officials.

Addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that no sacrifice will be spared for the defense of the homeland. Thanks to the sacrifices made on Defense Day, Pakistan is present on the world map today.

He said that Pakistan is an ideological country and is invincible to its enemies. Our future is tied to this homeland, and its protection is our responsibility.

Speaking at the girls' hockey event and art competition held at the Olympian Islahuddin Hockey academy, he mentioned that the spirit of September 6 is still alive.

He expressed the desire to see more individuals like Rashid Minhas emerging from every street. Due to the sacrifices of martyrs, we live a peaceful life today.

The Mayor Karachi said that women in Pakistan have representation in every field, and sports guarantee a healthy life. Pakistan holds a prominent position in the world of sports, and success in sports competitions brings honor to the country. Women's participation in sports is a sign of health.

In the girls' hockey match, Islahuddin XI defeated Samiullah XI by two goals to one. Anusha Khan and Muqaddas Rafiq scored one goal each for the winning team, while Sandas scored for the runner-up team.

At the end of the match, the Mayor Karachi, along with Commissioner Karachi Division Hassan Naqvi, distributed awards to the successful players.

Additionally, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab awarded each of the 21 students participating in the art competition with a cash prize of ten thousand rupees each.

Speaking to the media, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab mentioned that there are existing grounds in the city, which are being managed effectively under public-private partnerships. Road construction and repair work will begin immediately after the rains. Any negligence in road construction and repair will not be tolerated.

He said that a new drinking water line is being laid from Hub Canal, and the Murghi Khana Bridge will be rebuilt.

He assured that every penny of the nation’s money will be spent with full honesty and stated that if work can be done well in one place, it can be done well elsewhere too.

He said that the entire city is not under the Mayor’s direct administration. Funds for Union Councils have been increased by 140 percent and urged all towns to work together and expressed gratitude to the media for highlighting issues.