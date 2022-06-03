UrduPoint.com

KMC Officers To Get 40% Less Fuel

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 10:13 PM

KMC officers to get 40% less fuel

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Friday announced 40% deduction in existing fuel quota of its officers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Friday announced 40% deduction in existing fuel quota of its officers.

A notification issued here said that the decision was taken in view of increased fuel prices and it will be implemented with immediate effect.

