KMC officers to get 40% less fuel

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Friday announced 40% deduction in existing fuel quota of its officers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Friday announced 40% deduction in existing fuel quota of its officers.

A notification issued here said that the decision was taken in view of increased fuel prices and it will be implemented with immediate effect.