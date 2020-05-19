KMC Officers Welfare Association thanks Mayor for paying 15% increase in salaries

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation - KMC Officers Welfare Association has expressed gratitude to Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar for paying 15 per cent increase in salaries of all KMC officers and employees that was announced in the annual budget 2019-20, last June

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation - KMC Officers Welfare Association has expressed gratitude to Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar for paying 15 per cent increase in salaries of all KMC officers and employees that was announced in the annual budget 2019-20, last June.

The president of the Association Jamil Farooqi, General Secretary Muhammad Bilal Manzar and other officials said this in a statement on Tuesday.

They said that the Mayor Karachi had consistently fought and resolved the issue in good faith.15 per cent increase on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr has doubled happiness of the employees and their families.