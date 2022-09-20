UrduPoint.com

KMC Officials Directed To Strictly Observe Duty Timings

KMC officials directed to strictly observe duty timings

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi on Tuesday directed all departmental heads and subordinate staffers of KMC to strictly observe the official duty timings and ensure their availability in the office from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi on Tuesday directed all departmental heads and subordinate staffers of KMC to strictly observe the official duty timings and ensure their availability in the office from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

He said that disciplinary action will be taken against the absentees and staff under the relevant rules, said a statement.

Zaidi also directed to immediately improve the cleanliness situation in KMC building.

The Municipal Commissioner paid a surprise visit to various offices located in KMC Building and reviewed the attendance of the officers and staff.

He visited Finance Department, Lands Department, Accommodation Department, Contract Management Department, Special Inquiry Department, Charged Parking Department, PDA Orangi, Public Health Department, Estate Department, Religious and Minority Affairs Department, E&IP Department, Web Section, Department of Information Technology and other offices, but concerned officers were not present in most of the departments.

Zaidi took strict notice and said that when the officers are not present on the seat, how will other staff come to the office on time.

"This negligence cannot be tolerated," he said and added that he will pay surprise visits to the offices in the future and if the director or other staff are found absent from their duties, action will be taken against them under the relevant rules.

During his visit, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi also inspected the sanitation situation in various offices and directed that cleanliness should be ensured in the internal and external parts of the offices on a daily basis.

He said that for better performance, the observance of office hours and the availability of a clean environment are necessary, directing that there should be no negligence in this matter.

More Stories From Pakistan

