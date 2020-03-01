KMC organizes 5-km Obstacle Race at Safari Park

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 440 athletes including youth, women and children vigorously participated in five kilometers obstacle race jointly organized by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and DD Warriors at the Safari Park here on Sunday.

This type of race was first time organized in Pakistan, where the athletes had to cross around 27 obstacle to successfully finish the event, said a statement.

The athletes participated in the event from 07 am to 11 am and made the event successful.

Chairman KMC Recreation Committee Hanif Soorti, Senior Director Recreation Khursheed Shah, Director Safari Park Kanwer Ayub and others were also present on the occasion.