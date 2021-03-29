KMC organizes facilities for visitors at graveyards on Shab-i-barat

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in collaboration with the DMCs concerned and other agencies carried out cleanliness and ensured provision of drinking water in order to provide convenience to the citizens visiting cemeteries on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

A large number of citizens visit the graveyards to offer Fateha at the graves of their relatives and friends on the occasion of Shab-e-barat. Managements of 203 cemeteries were directed to provide all possible facilities to the citizens visiting the cemetery on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

In this regard, in collaboration with the district administration, a plan of action was formulated in which it was agreed to solve the problem of drainage in the cemeteries on priority basis. Keeping in view the past experiences, it was also decided to ensure cleaning of roads around the cemeteries, lighting and water.

The immediate steps were taken to complete the work by the KMC and all DMCs. The city wardens were deployed around the cemeteries to guide people and control traffic.

Special facilities were provided to the citizens in other cemeteries of the city including 29 in West District, 21 in Malir District and 3 in South District.

In this regard, there was full coordination between the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the district administrations.

Various institutions had also installed water coolers and camps outside the cemeteries.

The administrator directed that better arrangements should be made for the citizens, especially the roads leading to the cemeteries should be kept clean and where there is any damage to the road, it should be repaired immediately.

He said that cemeteries are need of any city and therefore they cannot be neglected.

He said that a memorandum of understanding would be signed this week with Tourist Welfare and JDC for the management of two new cemeteries.

Ahmed was of the view that just as the KMC and all the concerned agencies worked jointly on the eve of Shab-e-Barat, work should be done throughout the year for the maintenance of the cemeteries so that the best possible facilities can be provided to the citizens.