UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMC Organizes Facilities For Visitors At Graveyards On Shab-i-barat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

KMC organizes facilities for visitors at graveyards on Shab-i-barat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in collaboration with the DMCs concerned and other agencies carried out cleanliness and ensured provision of drinking water in order to provide convenience to the citizens visiting cemeteries on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

A large number of citizens visit the graveyards to offer Fateha at the graves of their relatives and friends on the occasion of Shab-e-barat. Managements of 203 cemeteries were directed to provide all possible facilities to the citizens visiting the cemetery on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

In this regard, in collaboration with the district administration, a plan of action was formulated in which it was agreed to solve the problem of drainage in the cemeteries on priority basis. Keeping in view the past experiences, it was also decided to ensure cleaning of roads around the cemeteries, lighting and water.

The immediate steps were taken to complete the work by the KMC and all DMCs. The city wardens were deployed around the cemeteries to guide people and control traffic.

Special facilities were provided to the citizens in other cemeteries of the city including 29 in West District, 21 in Malir District and 3 in South District.

In this regard, there was full coordination between the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the district administrations.

Various institutions had also installed water coolers and camps outside the cemeteries.

The administrator directed that better arrangements should be made for the citizens, especially the roads leading to the cemeteries should be kept clean and where there is any damage to the road, it should be repaired immediately.

He said that cemeteries are need of any city and therefore they cannot be neglected.

He said that a memorandum of understanding would be signed this week with Tourist Welfare and JDC for the management of two new cemeteries.

Ahmed was of the view that just as the KMC and all the concerned agencies worked jointly on the eve of Shab-e-Barat, work should be done throughout the year for the maintenance of the cemeteries so that the best possible facilities can be provided to the citizens.

Related Topics

Karachi Water Visit Road Traffic Guide Malir All Best

Recent Stories

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

51 minutes ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber discusses investment opportunities w ..

1 hour ago

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

1 hour ago

LHC issues notice to NAB on Shehbaz Sharif’s ple ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.