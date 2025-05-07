KMC organizes rally in solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad on Wednesday strongly condemned Indian aggression, terming it a cowardly act to attack Pakistani civilians

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad on Wednesday strongly condemned Indian aggression, terming it a cowardly act to attack Pakistani civilians.

He stated that the Pakistan Armed Forces have given a befitting response to Indian aggression, making the nation proud. The entire Pakistani nation stands united and is always ready to give a resolute reply to India's cowardly actions.

He expressed these views while addressing a rally held in solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces at the Karachi Press Club on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Parliamentary Leader in the City Council Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, elected local government representatives, UC Chairmen, and a large number of KMC officers and employees were present.

Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of innocent civilians in Indian attacks. He affirmed that the morale of the nation is high and the people are standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces. The citizens of Karachi stand united with their armed forces against Indian aggression.

He strongly condemned India's cowardly attacks on Azad Kashmir and Pakistan, vowing that the blood of every martyr will be avenged. He stated that the entire nation holds its head high in pride over the decisive response given by the Pakistan Armed Forces. He warned that India should not underestimate Pakistan, as a powerful response will be given.