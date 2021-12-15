KMC organizes Zikr-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him)

Prominent scholars Allama Syed Shah Abdul Haq Qadri, Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanwi and Allama Hussain Masoodi addressed Zikr-e-Mustufa (Peace Be Upon Him) organized by the Department of Religious and Minority Affairs and Milad Committee of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation at Sabzazar here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Prominent scholars Allama Syed Shah Abdul Haq Qadri, Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanwi and Allama Hussain Masoodi addressed Zikr-e-Mustufa (Peace Be Upon Him) organized by the Department of Religious and Minority Affairs and Milad Committee of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation at Sabzazar here on Wednesday.

The special guest of the function was Metropolitan Commissioner Karachi Syed Afzal Zaidi, said a statement.

On this occasion, Naat Khawans Hafiz M. Kausar, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Faisal Hassan Naqshbandi, Ghulam Sabir Yousufi, Qari Asadul Haq and Haji Nasir Yameen recited naats.

Addressing the gathering, the scholars said that the relationship that Allah Almighty has bestowed on us with His beloved messenger is a great relationship. The Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) came to this world with a great purpose.

"The Milad of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) will never end. The teachings of islam need to be spread for the betterment of the society, they said.

They said that we have to participate in such gatherings as much as possible and give practical proof of our immense love for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him)A large number of departmental officers and employees of KMC were also present.