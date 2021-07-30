UrduPoint.com

KMC, Pakistan Rangers To Take Joint Action In Case Of Firefighting, Rescue Operation: Administrator

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

KMC, Pakistan Rangers to take joint action in case of firefighting, rescue operation: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed Friday said Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Pakistan Rangers would take joint action in case of firefighting and rescue operation in the metropolis.

"We will take joint action to save the lives and property of the citizens and this cooperation should continue in the larger interest of the city," he said while addressing an event after first batch of Rangers completed the four-week basic firefighting training under the KMC's Urban Rescue and Safety Unit, said the KMC spokesperson.

Pakistan Rangers Sector Commander Colonel Pervez, Senior Director Municipal Services SM Taha, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Rescue Commander KMC Humayun Khan, former Deputy Chief Fire Officer Naeem Yousaf and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The administrator Karachi said Pakistan Rangers was ready to give full six months physical training to the firefighters of the KMC.

"This training will improve the physical and mental health of our firefighters. In case of fire anywhere, now KMC as well as Rangers will come forward as a quick response," he added.

Ahmed said Pakistan Rangers had come forward in the spirit of service to save precious human lives in case of fire and other accidents in Karachi.

He said the KMC had also signed a memorandum of understanding with Sindh Police for the same purpose.

The administrator said apart from firefighting, the KMC would also carry out rescue work in case of any accident, while the department of city wardens would also provide its services to the citizens on traffic control and other occasions.

Addressing the function, Colonel Pervez said they wanted to maintain law and order as well as serve the citizens in other fields and the personnel were full of spirit to serve the people.

"After receiving basic firefighting training, our men have the ability to work immediately with the KMC Fire Brigade in case of fire anywhere in the city," he added.

Colonel Pervez said better results could be achieved through proper liaison and cooperation between the civic bodies.

He said the KMC was a principal local body and its services were commendable.

Later, Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed distributed certificates among the Rangers personnel who successfully completed basic firefighting training from the KMC Fire Brigade.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Accident Fire Rangers Police Law And Order Traffic Same Event From

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Da ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Thron ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

6 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Thro ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

6 minutes ago
 UAE-Austria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to ..

UAE-Austria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to create new avenues of collabo ..

21 minutes ago
 62,064 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

62,064 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

36 minutes ago
 The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi decided to sh ..

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi decided to shut down all its cultural activ ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.