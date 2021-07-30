KMC, Pakistan Rangers to take joint action in case of firefighting, rescue operation: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed Friday said Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Pakistan Rangers would take joint action in case of firefighting and rescue operation in the metropolis.

"We will take joint action to save the lives and property of the citizens and this cooperation should continue in the larger interest of the city," he said while addressing an event after first batch of Rangers completed the four-week basic firefighting training under the KMC's Urban Rescue and Safety Unit, said the KMC spokesperson.

Pakistan Rangers Sector Commander Colonel Pervez, Senior Director Municipal Services SM Taha, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Rescue Commander KMC Humayun Khan, former Deputy Chief Fire Officer Naeem Yousaf and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The administrator Karachi said Pakistan Rangers was ready to give full six months physical training to the firefighters of the KMC.

"This training will improve the physical and mental health of our firefighters. In case of fire anywhere, now KMC as well as Rangers will come forward as a quick response," he added.

Ahmed said Pakistan Rangers had come forward in the spirit of service to save precious human lives in case of fire and other accidents in Karachi.

He said the KMC had also signed a memorandum of understanding with Sindh Police for the same purpose.

The administrator said apart from firefighting, the KMC would also carry out rescue work in case of any accident, while the department of city wardens would also provide its services to the citizens on traffic control and other occasions.

Addressing the function, Colonel Pervez said they wanted to maintain law and order as well as serve the citizens in other fields and the personnel were full of spirit to serve the people.

"After receiving basic firefighting training, our men have the ability to work immediately with the KMC Fire Brigade in case of fire anywhere in the city," he added.

Colonel Pervez said better results could be achieved through proper liaison and cooperation between the civic bodies.

He said the KMC was a principal local body and its services were commendable.

Later, Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed distributed certificates among the Rangers personnel who successfully completed basic firefighting training from the KMC Fire Brigade.