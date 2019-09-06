UrduPoint.com
KMC Performs Repair Of Roads Around Nishter Park

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 08:11 PM

Repairing of roads and filling of trenches around the Nishter Park and Soldier Bazar were being executed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and will soon be completed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Repairing of roads and filling of trenches around the Nishter Park and Soldier Bazar were being executed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and will soon be completed.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said this in a meeting with the organizers of Muharram Majalis and Ulema and directed the staff concerned of KMC to carry out cleanning and repairing of roads on the routes of processions around the Nishter Park, said a statement on Thursday.

The KMC staff performed the streetlights repair work on the route of the 5th Muharram procession near Sindh government hospital Liaquatabad and also filled the trenches and repaired the road near Dakkhana Liaquatabad.

Repairing of road was also done at the Hasan Colony and route of Muharram procession in Liaquatabd in district central.

The staff of KMC repaired the road and sewerage and water system on a road in 13-D of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and at Malir 15 flyover at Sharea Faisal, Korangi 12000 road, Nipa University Road and in front of urdu University and in UC-28 where change of sewerage line was initiated.

