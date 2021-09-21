KMC puts relevant record online to bring transparency: Administrator

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is now moving towards reforms and it is putting records of Estate, Land and other departments online to bring transparency as well as to improve the performance of the institution.

"Instead of crying out for powers and authority, I will point out that the real issue is intention. No institution can function without financial stability," said Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

He said this while addressing a press conference at the KMC headquarters here on Tuesday, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that all records related to Estate Department, Land Department, Charged Parking, Parks and Terminals have been posted on KMC's website under the title of e-Department and citizens can see the progress there.

Murtaza Wahab said that he wanted to do something for this city as per his mandate.

It was repeatedly told in the past that there was a lack of power but actually there was a lack of intention, he added.

"To improve the situation, the KMC started with the Estate Department. The rent of KMC shops used to be Rs 50 million annually till a year and a half ago, which has now increased to Rs 150 million. In the first three months of the current financial year alone, more than Rs 45 million have been received by eliminating the mafia," he added.

The Administrator said that revenue collection from oil tankers and bus terminals has also been started.

Barrister Wahab said that details of full collection and expenditure of municipal utility tax will be made public.

Speaking about uplift works in Karachi, he said that repair and paving work of various roads of the city were being done and many parks were also being improved where recreational facilities for the citizens will also be enhanced.

He said that fumigation will also be done to cater dengue.