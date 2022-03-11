UrduPoint.com

KMC Refutes News Regarding Charged Parking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2022 | 07:33 PM

KMC refutes news regarding charged parking

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Spokesmen on Friday refuted news published in some sections of press regarding charged parking and explained that Rs 3.25 million is received from one charged parking site from Tariq Road McDonald to UBL Chowrangi annually

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Spokesmen on Friday refuted news published in some sections of press regarding charged parking and explained that Rs 3.25 million is received from one charged parking site from Tariq Road McDonald to UBL Chowrangi annually.

The Spokesman said that the news published in some newspapers were not factual. He said that the KMC claim could be verified from Sindh High Court's decision in charged parking case. A contractor had been awarded a contract of charged parking from Tariq Road McDonald to UBL Chowrangi at Rs 3.

25 million.

The Spokesman added that the KMC had Rs 33 million profit collectively from charged parking sites in 2021-22. He said that during the last six months, the KMC had recovered over Rs 34 million from charged parking.

It may be recalled that some newspapers had reported that the KMC could only get Rs 3.2 million from 31 charged parking sites. The KMC Spokesman categorically denied the news.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh High Court Road SITE May United Bank Limited From Million

Recent Stories

Nagelsmann puts Bayern on red alert for his return ..

Nagelsmann puts Bayern on red alert for his return to Hoffenheim

5 minutes ago
 PTA chairman launches tree plantation drive

PTA chairman launches tree plantation drive

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad police to become pioneer to provide faci ..

Islamabad police to become pioneer to provide facilities to public under one roo ..

5 minutes ago
 KSA committed to support Pakistan for becoming pro ..

KSA committed to support Pakistan for becoming prosperous, stable nation: Saudi ..

5 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara inaugurates Pak-China friendship police ..

DIG Hazara inaugurates Pak-China friendship police post at Upper Kohistan

20 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks report in missing perso ..

Islamabad High Court seeks report in missing persons cases

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>