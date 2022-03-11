KMC refutes news regarding charged parking

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Spokesmen on Friday refuted news published in some sections of press regarding charged parking and explained that Rs 3.25 million is received from one charged parking site from Tariq Road McDonald to UBL Chowrangi annually.

The Spokesman said that the news published in some newspapers were not factual. He said that the KMC claim could be verified from Sindh High Court's decision in charged parking case. A contractor had been awarded a contract of charged parking from Tariq Road McDonald to UBL Chowrangi at Rs 3.

25 million.

The Spokesman added that the KMC had Rs 33 million profit collectively from charged parking sites in 2021-22. He said that during the last six months, the KMC had recovered over Rs 34 million from charged parking.

It may be recalled that some newspapers had reported that the KMC could only get Rs 3.2 million from 31 charged parking sites. The KMC Spokesman categorically denied the news.