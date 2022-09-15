UrduPoint.com

KMC Removes Encroachment In West, Central, East Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 07:58 PM

KMC removes encroachment in West, Central, East districts

The Anti-Encroachment department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation took strict action to remove encroachment and stop use of plastic shopping bags as well eradicating dengue virus in the West, Central and East districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti-Encroachment department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation took strict action to remove encroachment and stop use of plastic shopping bags as well eradicating dengue virus in the West, Central and East districts.

On the instructions of the Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab,during the operations, encroachments on the roads and footpaths were removed while measures were also taken against the use of plastic bags and protection from dengue virus.

According to the details, under the supervision of Senior Director Land Anti-encroachment Imran Ahmed, the encroachments on the road and footpath on both sides of Abul Hasan Isfahani Road, Maskan Chowrangi to Paradise Bakery removed. The removed items included counters, cabins, chairs, gas cylinders.

Action was also taken against the use and sale of plastic shopping bags at departmental stores and other commercial centers.

The shopkeepers were directed that the use of plastic bags is prohibited within the limits of KMC and it should be avoided.

Meanwhile, during an awareness campaign to eradicate dengue virus in Gulshan Iqbal Division, nursery owners were warned to cover open water tanks in which many of the nursery owners kept fishe.

Director East Khursheed Mukarram, Deputy Director Sohail Rana and the relevant anti-encroachment staff participated in the operation.

Separately, a meeting was held with the Marble Association regarding the removal of encroachments in the Pak Colony main road in the West district and the shopkeepers were instructed to remove the encroachments from the main road of Pak Colony.

On this occasion, West District Director Moin Ghori and Deputy Directors were also present.

Separately, announcements were made regarding the ban on plastic bags in shops and departmental stores in Shadman Town of Central District North and plastic bags were also confiscated in large numbers.

Director Land Kamran Alvi, Deputy Director Mahmood Siddiqui, Deputy Director Rehan Siddiqui and other staff participated in the operation.

Related Topics

Karachi Dengue Water Road Sale Gulshan Abul Hasan Gas From

Recent Stories

Putin, Xi hail 'great power' ties at talks defying ..

Putin, Xi hail 'great power' ties at talks defying West

2 minutes ago
 RCCI's new president elected unopposed

RCCI's new president elected unopposed

2 minutes ago
 PM meets Putin; reaffirms commitment to expand tra ..

PM meets Putin; reaffirms commitment to expand trade, security cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Floods, rains damaged 8431 km roads, 180 bridges: ..

Floods, rains damaged 8431 km roads, 180 bridges: says Sharjeel Inam Memon

2 minutes ago
 Russia, China Should Protect Regional Security Int ..

Russia, China Should Protect Regional Security Interests - Xi Jinping

43 minutes ago
 HCC demands from Punjab government to lift the ban ..

HCC demands from Punjab government to lift the ban on wheat flour movement to KP ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.