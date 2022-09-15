KMC removes encroachment in West, Central, East districts

The Anti-Encroachment department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation took strict action to remove encroachment and stop use of plastic shopping bags as well eradicating dengue virus in the West, Central and East districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti-Encroachment department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation took strict action to remove encroachment and stop use of plastic shopping bags as well eradicating dengue virus in the West, Central and East districts.

On the instructions of the Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab,during the operations, encroachments on the roads and footpaths were removed while measures were also taken against the use of plastic bags and protection from dengue virus.

According to the details, under the supervision of Senior Director Land Anti-encroachment Imran Ahmed, the encroachments on the road and footpath on both sides of Abul Hasan Isfahani Road, Maskan Chowrangi to Paradise Bakery removed. The removed items included counters, cabins, chairs, gas cylinders.

Action was also taken against the use and sale of plastic shopping bags at departmental stores and other commercial centers.

The shopkeepers were directed that the use of plastic bags is prohibited within the limits of KMC and it should be avoided.

Meanwhile, during an awareness campaign to eradicate dengue virus in Gulshan Iqbal Division, nursery owners were warned to cover open water tanks in which many of the nursery owners kept fishe.

Director East Khursheed Mukarram, Deputy Director Sohail Rana and the relevant anti-encroachment staff participated in the operation.

Separately, a meeting was held with the Marble Association regarding the removal of encroachments in the Pak Colony main road in the West district and the shopkeepers were instructed to remove the encroachments from the main road of Pak Colony.

On this occasion, West District Director Moin Ghori and Deputy Directors were also present.

Separately, announcements were made regarding the ban on plastic bags in shops and departmental stores in Shadman Town of Central District North and plastic bags were also confiscated in large numbers.

Director Land Kamran Alvi, Deputy Director Mahmood Siddiqui, Deputy Director Rehan Siddiqui and other staff participated in the operation.