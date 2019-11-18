KMC removes encroachments from different areas of Karachi

The anti-encroachments staff of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) led by Senior Director Land Anti-encroachments Bashir Siddiqui removed the encroachments from the area of Tanga Stand in Saddar here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The anti-encroachments staff of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) led by Senior Director Land Anti-encroachments Bashir Siddiqui removed the encroachments from the area of Tanga Stand in Saddar here.

The KMC team removed all cabin, food-stalls, push carts, animal cage, tables and chairs, sugar cane juice machine from foot paths and seized these items, said a statement on Monday.

The encroachments were also removed from Lea Market, G.Allana Road, Dak khana stop - Liaquatabad and other areas of the metropolis.

The concerned officials of the KMC with the assistance of police removed the encroachments and deposited seized stuff in the KMC store.