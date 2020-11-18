KMC renovate one-track of road from Sohrab Goth to Liquatatabad No.10

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation- KMC's Works and Services Department completed road renovation of one track from Sohrab Goth to Liquatatabad No.10 while the works are underway at second track.

The KMC is carrying out all the works from its own to facilitate the hundreds of thousands of commuters who use Shahrah-e-Pakistan daily, said a spokesperson of the KMC on Wednesday.

Heavy machinery including excavators, loaders and dumpers are taking part in the works while the roads are being made motorable through machine carpeting.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage board had laid lines from Sohrab Goth to Liaquatabad no.10 but didn't reconstruct the road which was creating miseries for the people.

The Administrator took notice of the same and asked the KMC's Works and Services Department to repair the road at the earliest.

The Works and Services Department is carrying out speedy works and the same would be completed soon.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ahmed Shalllwani has directed Works and Services Department to conduct survey and immediately repair and reconstruct the road across the city where necessary.

Besides, the Administrator directed that street lights should also be installed and repaired.

He said that the roads were in deplorable condition after heavy rains in Karachi as well as uplift works of utility departments who don't reconstruct the road after their works.

The renovation works are underway on priority basis for facilitation of the people.