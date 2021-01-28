KMC repairs, replacing lights on streets, roads

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Engineering department is repairing street lights at Mauripur Road, MA Jinnah Road and around mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The machinery of Engineering department including cranes are taking part in the works being carried out, said a spokesperson of KMC on Thursday.

Cables and poles are being replaced where necessary while more effective lights are being installed.

The KMC's Engineering department has repaired all street lights around mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah while works are underway at other places and would be completed soon.

It may be noted here that, Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed during his visit to the mausoleum had directed installation of lights at central gate and repairing of street lights.

Meanwhile, the Engineering department also performing repairing works in other areas for facilitating the people at night time.