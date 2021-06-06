UrduPoint.com
KMC Rescues Three People In EPZ Landhi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Urban Search and Rescue Team (USAR) has rescued three people under the debris of a collapsed building in EPZ Landhi and recovered the body of a person killed in the incident.

The search for another missing person was underway, said a spokesperson of KMC on Sunday.

According to the details, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Urban Search and Rescue Team reached the spot as soon as it was informed about the collapse of the building in Landhi where it had started immediate search and rescue work.

Security arrangements were made by law enforcement agencies on the occasion while USAR personnel rescued three people under the rubble while one body was also recovered.

The search and rescue team was searching for another person missing in the incident and would continue to work with the help of heavy machinery until the task was completed.

