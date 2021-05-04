KMC resumes renovation of Khaliqdina hall

The renovation work of the roof of the historic building Khaliqdina Hall has been started on priority basis and the affected part of the roof and the leakage would be repaired in next few days "The works cannot be halted by citing reasons for shortage of funds

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The renovation work of the roof of the historic building Khaliqdina Hall has been started on priority basis and the affected part of the roof and the leakage would be repaired in next few days "The works cannot be halted by citing reasons for shortage of funds. Only joint efforts of all of us can preserve historic buildings and heritage," Metropolitan Commissioner Danish Saeed said this while instructing the concerned officers during his visit to the building of Khaliqdina Hall, said a statement on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Commissioner was informed that Rs. 20 million had been earmarked for this work in 2018 after an advisory and other technical committee was constituted by the government.

He was informed that a work order was issued for work here in 2019 and was started by experienced people who have special expertise in handling the heritage but later the funds were not fully provided due to which the renovation work of the roof of Khaliqdina Hall was temporarily halted.

He was informed that out of Rs. 20 million, Rs. 6 million has been spent so far.

Saeed said that he hoped that the remaining funds would be received soon for this work.

"It is imperative that historic assets be protected," he added.

The Metropolitan Commissioner said that special attention needed to be paid to finish the work on wood in the historic building to protect it from termites.