UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMC Resumes Renovation Of Khaliqdina Hall

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 01:57 PM

KMC resumes renovation of Khaliqdina hall

The renovation work of the roof of the historic building Khaliqdina Hall has been started on priority basis and the affected part of the roof and the leakage would be repaired in next few days "The works cannot be halted by citing reasons for shortage of funds

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The renovation work of the roof of the historic building Khaliqdina Hall has been started on priority basis and the affected part of the roof and the leakage would be repaired in next few days "The works cannot be halted by citing reasons for shortage of funds. Only joint efforts of all of us can preserve historic buildings and heritage," Metropolitan Commissioner Danish Saeed said this while instructing the concerned officers during his visit to the building of Khaliqdina Hall, said a statement on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Commissioner was informed that Rs. 20 million had been earmarked for this work in 2018 after an advisory and other technical committee was constituted by the government.

He was informed that a work order was issued for work here in 2019 and was started by experienced people who have special expertise in handling the heritage but later the funds were not fully provided due to which the renovation work of the roof of Khaliqdina Hall was temporarily halted.

He was informed that out of Rs. 20 million, Rs. 6 million has been spent so far.

Saeed said that he hoped that the remaining funds would be received soon for this work.

"It is imperative that historic assets be protected," he added.

The Metropolitan Commissioner said that special attention needed to be paid to finish the work on wood in the historic building to protect it from termites.

Related Topics

Shortage Visit 2018 2019 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers sequence genome of 2,000 ..

1 minute ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.09 a barrel M ..

1 minute ago

Five injured in rival clash in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Chinese Navy to help Indonesia salvage sunken subm ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Premier League cricket suspended over coron ..

2 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 20 million

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.