KMC Set To Introduce Digital App For Attendance Of Staff : Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:36 PM

KMC set to introduce digital App for attendance of staff : Mayor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar Friday said that all arrangements have been finalized to introduce digital application (app) for attendance in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), to speed up work and facilitate the staffers, especially the field staffers.

While presiding over a meeting held at Frere Hall here, Waseem Akhtar said that field staffers used to go to the relevant office for their attendance but now through this app their attendance will be taken in the field.

Waseem Akhtar said that the KMC has invited application from the legal heirs of the deceased employees, for appointment in KMC under deceased quota so as to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased employees, said a press release issued here.

The mayor said the employees should perform their duties with dedication and serve the people without any discrimination.

He said that every effort was being made to increase the salaries by 15 per cent and he is also in contact with the Sindh Chief Minister in this regard.

The mayor said that disciplinary action will be taken against those officers who do not meet their revenue target.

Karachi Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hassan, Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director HRM Jamil Farooqi, Director Payroll Bilal Manzar and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

