KMC Sets Up Control Room In View Of Cyclone, Heatwave

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

KMC sets up control room in view of cyclone, heatwave

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :In view of the cyclone "TAUKTAE" and heatwave, Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Sunday set up an emergency control room in the KMC building headed by the Metropolitan Commissioner.

The control room will be operational 24 hours to provides immediate assistance in dealing with any untoward situation.

The officers of various departments of KMC will continue to keep a close watch during the emergency situation and will ensure adequate number of relief workers, paramedical staff, city wardens, engineers, machine operators, drivers and other concerned to deal with any emergency situation.

The Administrator directed the Senior Director Municipal Services, Director General Technical Services, Senior Director Medical and Health Services and others to remain in full touch with the Emergency Control Room in view of the current situation.

Besides he said that officers have been assigned to come in different shifts in day and night to provide full convenience to the citizens, he said.

Ahmed directed that taking advantage of the same situation in the past, special attention should be paid to areas where water get stagnant.

The Administrator said that all available machinery including de-watering pumps should be kept in good condition. He also directed that arrangements should be made in view of the expected tropical cyclone in coastal areas and other low lying areas.

Ahmed said that the choking points of storm drains should also be opened. "All departments should work through mutual coordination and cooperation," he added.

The Administrator was of the view that If these arrangements are effective at the beginning of the monsoon, it would be useful in the coming months.

The citizens of Karachi will be protected from the unpleasant situation in the rainy season for which all officers shouldcomplete pre-arrangements.

