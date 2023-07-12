Open Menu

KMC Sets Up Rain Emergency Cell For Monsoon

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 10:14 PM

KMC sets up rain emergency cell for monsoon

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has established a rain emergency cell at KMC Sports Complex for monsoon rains that will work 24 hours including holidays and will remain active until the end of the rain emergency situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has established a rain emergency cell at KMC sports Complex for monsoon rains that will work 24 hours including holidays and will remain active until the end of the rain emergency situation.

The cell is set up on the directives of the Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said a spokesperson of the KMC on Wednesday.

In connection with the emergency cell, the deployment of officers from various departments has been in shifts at the control room established at KMC Sports Complex.

The first shift is from 08 a.

m to 04 p.m in which Director Tehsin-ur-Rehman, Deputy Director Muhammad Saleem, Clerk Farrukh and Workman Muhammad Faisal have been deputed.

The second shift is from 04 pm to 12 am in which Additional Director Javed Mustafa, Deputy Director Sajid Nazir, Superintendent Vaccination Abdul Basit and Assistant Director Naseem ul Ghani have been deputed.

While the third shift is from 12 am to 08 am in which Director Muhammad Amin, Deputy Director Salim Abdullah, Deputy Director Muhammad Asif and Clerk Abdul Mannan have been deputed for duty in the KMC Sports Complex.

Related Topics

Karachi Sports Holidays From Rains P

Recent Stories

Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational q ..

Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational qualification programme

4 minutes ago
 Senate body discusses standard of nursing institut ..

Senate body discusses standard of nursing institutions

3 minutes ago
 PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of inst ..

PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of institutions' auctioning: Marriyum ..

3 minutes ago
 Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispu ..

Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispute Resolution: AJK President

3 minutes ago
 Marriyum inaugurates 12 new studios at Radio Pakis ..

Marriyum inaugurates 12 new studios at Radio Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 LCCI organizes seminar on 'Road to Healthy Heart'

LCCI organizes seminar on 'Road to Healthy Heart'

10 minutes ago
Round table discussion on "Contemporary Situation ..

Round table discussion on "Contemporary Situation in Occupied Areas of Palestine ..

10 minutes ago
 High Levels of Chemical Irritant Found in Ohio Wee ..

High Levels of Chemical Irritant Found in Ohio Weeks After Train Derailed - Stud ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan achieves remarkable progress on polio era ..

Pakistan achieves remarkable progress on polio eradication: Secretary Health

10 minutes ago
 6574 illegal connections severed in HESCO drive

6574 illegal connections severed in HESCO drive

8 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches international program ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches international programme on training government dire ..

19 minutes ago
 US Senator Manchin to Attend Town Hall Amid Talk o ..

US Senator Manchin to Attend Town Hall Amid Talk of 2024 Presidential Run - Stat ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan