UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMC Signs Agreement For Join Hands For Zoo Improvement Plan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 12:26 AM

KMC signs agreement for Join Hands for zoo improvement plan

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a social organization "Join Hands" for bringing improvement in the Karachi Zoo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a social organization "Join Hands" for bringing improvement in the Karachi Zoo.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter and Director of Join Hands, Zubair Habib signed the agreement, said a statement.

The MoU envisages cooperation between the KMC and Join Hands for making Karachi Zoo a world class Zoo through its technical cooperation which also includes the training of the Zoo staff.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, focal person of Join Hands Sehar Alam, Director Zoo Mansoor Qazi and others were also present on this occasion.

The mayor also planted a sapling in the Zoo on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said the parks and heritages holds much importance all over the world but we are doing opposite to it and the result is that many of the city parks are now in devastated condition and needs urgent funding.

He said, "Improvement is seen in some parks like Bagh Ibne Qasim Clifton, Hill Park and Safari Park due to our efforts and more new parks are coming soon including the Kidney Hill Park and a park in the China Ground at Kashmir Road." He appealed to the well-offs to come forward for their city and join hands with KMC in its endeavor to correct the things and bringing improvement in the city.

Related Topics

Karachi World China Road Bagh All Agreement

Recent Stories

Clashes With Israeli Troops in Gaza Result in 55 I ..

34 minutes ago

Hong Kong Protesters Form Human Chains During Mid- ..

59 minutes ago

UN Chief to Meet Bahaman Prime Minister on Friday ..

59 minutes ago

Govt taking adequate measures to control dengue pr ..

1 hour ago

Van der Poel extends Tour of Britain lead

1 hour ago

Former Warriors ace Livingston retires

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.