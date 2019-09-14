KMC signs agreement for Join Hands for zoo improvement plan

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a social organization "Join Hands" for bringing improvement in the Karachi Zoo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a social organization "Join Hands" for bringing improvement in the Karachi Zoo.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter and Director of Join Hands, Zubair Habib signed the agreement, said a statement.

The MoU envisages cooperation between the KMC and Join Hands for making Karachi Zoo a world class Zoo through its technical cooperation which also includes the training of the Zoo staff.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, focal person of Join Hands Sehar Alam, Director Zoo Mansoor Qazi and others were also present on this occasion.

The mayor also planted a sapling in the Zoo on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said the parks and heritages holds much importance all over the world but we are doing opposite to it and the result is that many of the city parks are now in devastated condition and needs urgent funding.

He said, "Improvement is seen in some parks like Bagh Ibne Qasim Clifton, Hill Park and Safari Park due to our efforts and more new parks are coming soon including the Kidney Hill Park and a park in the China Ground at Kashmir Road." He appealed to the well-offs to come forward for their city and join hands with KMC in its endeavor to correct the things and bringing improvement in the city.