KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ):Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that a memorandum of understanding has been signed with concerned department of Sindh police to uplift Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's emergency response department.

After the agreement, employees of fire brigade, medical services, municipal services and city wardens department would trained modern techniques of emergency response. We want to work jointly with civil society in uplift works for Karachi, the Administrator passed these remarks while addressing an event of Memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing between KMC and Sindh police, said a statement.

Superintendent of Police Security and Emergency Service Division Abdullah Memon, Director City Warden Raja Rustam, Director General Parks Taha Saleem and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that said after the MoU, KMC employees would be trained and and be able to tackle the emergency situation in effective manner.

He said that training, human resources development, technical support and cooperation in case of emergency are the main components of the MoU.

Ahmed was of the view that fire safety officers, city wardens, drivers and urban rescue team of KMC would be trained for to cope with any untoward situation.

The Administrator said that the KMC would arrange place for training, needed material while Sindh police would give training orientation and implementation plan.

Director City Warden Raja Rustam signed MoU on behalf of KMC while Superintendent of Police Security and Emergency Service Division Abdullah Memon, who has been named project focal person by Sindh police, on behalf of Sindh police.

Abdullah Memon said that the KMC would be given all possible assistance so that the city's people could be provided maximum civic facilities.