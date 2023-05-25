UrduPoint.com

KMC Sports Complex Baldia Town Saeedabad To Be Improved: Administrator

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman on Thursday said that the KMC Sports Complex located in Baldia Town Saeedabad will be improved and made functional under a public-private partnership.

In this sports complex covering an area of 22 acres, two cricket stadiums, a hockey stadium, Squash court, boxing arena and other facilities are available but this complex could not be used for a long time which will now be activated on a priority basis, he said while visiting KMC Sports Complex in Baldia Town Saeedabad.

On this occasion, the Director of Sports, KMC Aftab Qaim Khani, international cricketer Dr. Siddique Patni and other officers were also with him.

After reviewing the facilities and issuing necessary instructions to the concerned officers, he said that this building was constructed at a cost of crores of rupees and its usefulness will come out only when it is used in the wider interest of the city.

He said that KMC manages many sports complexes including KMC Sports Complex Kashmir Road, New Karachi Sports Complex, Landhi Sports Complex and Baldia Town Sports Complex, but two sports complexes are providing facilities to the citizens and the remaining buildings and other facilities are not still operational.

There is a need to activate them as soon as possible so that the youth of the city can be provided with better sports opportunities, he said.

He said that KMC is taking steps to expand the infrastructure of sports, providing maximum sports facilities for the youth for the promotion of sports in all districts of Karachi as is done in all the big and developed cities of the world so that city youth can be attracted towards healthy and positive activities.

The KMC is also aware of its responsibilities in this regard and is continuing all possible measures, he added.

