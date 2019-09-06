UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMC Staff Perform Repairing Of Roads, Filling Of Trenches

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:22 AM

KMC staff perform repairing of roads, filling of trenches

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is performing filling of trenches and repairing of roads with dewatering works in different districts of Karachi on the directive of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar to provide convenience to citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is performing filling of trenches and repairing of roads with dewatering works in different districts of Karachi on the directive of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar to provide convenience to citizens.

In this connection KMC staff carried out works at main road from Shershah road to Miran Naka Bridge and from Metro cinema to DMC West office in Orangi in district west, said a statement on Thursday.

Repairing of road was also done at the Hasan Colony and route of Muharram procession in Liaquatabd in district central.

In district east the staff of KMC repaired the road and correct the sewerage and water system at the road in 13-D of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and at Malir 15 flyover.

This may be noted that the KMC staff earlier carried out such works at Sharea e Faisal, Korangi 12000 road, Nipa University Road and in front of urdu University and in UC-28 where change of sewerage line was initiated.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar had directed officers concerned to carry out small works of sewerage on priority basis to provide relief to the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Water Metro Road Korangi Malir Orangi May Federal Urdu University From Muharram

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, Russian Business Council eye furt ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah World Book Capital Office reviews emirate& ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Meeting of Arab Economic Council prais ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized Kashmi ..

47 seconds ago

One martyrs, eight injure in Quetta twin blast

49 seconds ago

WFP to Airlift Supplies From Panama to Establish L ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.