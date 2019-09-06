KMC staff perform repairing of roads, filling of trenches

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is performing filling of trenches and repairing of roads with dewatering works in different districts of Karachi on the directive of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar to provide convenience to citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is performing filling of trenches and repairing of roads with dewatering works in different districts of Karachi on the directive of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar to provide convenience to citizens.

In this connection KMC staff carried out works at main road from Shershah road to Miran Naka Bridge and from Metro cinema to DMC West office in Orangi in district west, said a statement on Thursday.

Repairing of road was also done at the Hasan Colony and route of Muharram procession in Liaquatabd in district central.

In district east the staff of KMC repaired the road and correct the sewerage and water system at the road in 13-D of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and at Malir 15 flyover.

This may be noted that the KMC staff earlier carried out such works at Sharea e Faisal, Korangi 12000 road, Nipa University Road and in front of urdu University and in UC-28 where change of sewerage line was initiated.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar had directed officers concerned to carry out small works of sewerage on priority basis to provide relief to the people.