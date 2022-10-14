KMC starts construction of 20 roads in Karachi at Rs 1000mln special grant

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation KMC's Engineering department is carrying out construction and lining of more than 20 roads in different areas of the city with the special grant of Rs 1000 million from the Sindh government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation KMC's Engineering department is carrying out construction and lining of more than 20 roads in different areas of the city with the special grant of Rs 1000 million from the Sindh government.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed the Director General to complete these under-construction roads within the stipulated 45 days in any case, said a spokesperson of the KMC on Friday.

The roads of District Central where construction work has started immediately included Gharibabad to Usman Memorial Hospital, Madina Masjid food Street, Ziauddin Hospital Chowrangi to Mujahid Colony, Sir Syed Girls College to Lasbela Chowrangi, Bada Maidan to Khilifat Chowk and M. Mateen Food Road. These roads are being constructed at a cost of Rs. 50 million each.

In East District University Road, Sindhi Muslim Society Chowrangi and Commercial Area, Link Road Tipu Sultan Mubarak Shaheed Road are being constructed.

In South District, construction work is in progress on Shahrah e Attar and adjacent areas, Shahrah e Iran, Shahrah e Liaquat, MA Jinnah Road at a cost of Rs. 50 million each.

Similarly in Malir district, Khalid Bin Waleed Road is under construction from Bhens Colony to Mehran Highway. Hyedri Chowk Road, Ammar Yasir Phase One and internal streets, and the road from Qadeer Chowk to Nafees Cinema are also under construction.

In West and Keamari Districts, Jackson Market Road and adjacent areas roads and Site Flyover to Lyari Expressway are also being repaired or constructed.

Similarly, flyovers and expansion joints of bridges are also being replaced.

Expansion joints of Quaidabad Flyover, Malir Naddi Flyover, Natha Khan Flyover, Hassan Square Flyover, Johar Mor Flyover, Qasim Umar Flyover opposite National Stadium will be replaced.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that quality should be taken into account in these works so that these roads being constructed prove to be durable.

He said that he was grateful to the leadership of the Pakistan People's Party and the Chief Minister of Sindh for providing a grant of 1000 million to the KMC for immediate relief.

The Administrator Karachi said that earlier all the roads were motorized to restore the flow of traffic, now these roads are being reconstructed.

He said that drainage system, footpaths and street lights have also been provided along with the construction of roads. going.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that these are the roads through which a large number of citizens pass connect different areas.