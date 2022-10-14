UrduPoint.com

KMC Starts Construction Of 20 Roads In Karachi At Rs 1000mln Special Grant

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 09:53 PM

KMC starts construction of 20 roads in Karachi at Rs 1000mln special grant

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation KMC's Engineering department is carrying out construction and lining of more than 20 roads in different areas of the city with the special grant of Rs 1000 million from the Sindh government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation KMC's Engineering department is carrying out construction and lining of more than 20 roads in different areas of the city with the special grant of Rs 1000 million from the Sindh government.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed the Director General to complete these under-construction roads within the stipulated 45 days in any case, said a spokesperson of the KMC on Friday.

The roads of District Central where construction work has started immediately included Gharibabad to Usman Memorial Hospital, Madina Masjid food Street, Ziauddin Hospital Chowrangi to Mujahid Colony, Sir Syed Girls College to Lasbela Chowrangi, Bada Maidan to Khilifat Chowk and M. Mateen Food Road. These roads are being constructed at a cost of Rs. 50 million each.

In East District University Road, Sindhi Muslim Society Chowrangi and Commercial Area, Link Road Tipu Sultan Mubarak Shaheed Road are being constructed.

In South District, construction work is in progress on Shahrah e Attar and adjacent areas, Shahrah e Iran, Shahrah e Liaquat, MA Jinnah Road at a cost of Rs. 50 million each.

Similarly in Malir district, Khalid Bin Waleed Road is under construction from Bhens Colony to Mehran Highway. Hyedri Chowk Road, Ammar Yasir Phase One and internal streets, and the road from Qadeer Chowk to Nafees Cinema are also under construction.

In West and Keamari Districts, Jackson Market Road and adjacent areas roads and Site Flyover to Lyari Expressway are also being repaired or constructed.

Similarly, flyovers and expansion joints of bridges are also being replaced.

Expansion joints of Quaidabad Flyover, Malir Naddi Flyover, Natha Khan Flyover, Hassan Square Flyover, Johar Mor Flyover, Qasim Umar Flyover opposite National Stadium will be replaced.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that quality should be taken into account in these works so that these roads being constructed prove to be durable.

He said that he was grateful to the leadership of the Pakistan People's Party and the Chief Minister of Sindh for providing a grant of 1000 million to the KMC for immediate relief.

The Administrator Karachi said that earlier all the roads were motorized to restore the flow of traffic, now these roads are being reconstructed.

He said that drainage system, footpaths and street lights have also been provided along with the construction of roads. going.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that these are the roads through which a large number of citizens pass connect different areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Iran Road Traffic Progress Jackson Lasbela Lyari Malir Market Mosque Muslim All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

SpaceX Dragon Undocks From International Space Sta ..

SpaceX Dragon Undocks From International Space Station for Return to Earth - NAS ..

24 seconds ago
 2 more report positive for corona in Balochistan

2 more report positive for corona in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Naspers Says Sells Avito to Kismet Capital Group f ..

Naspers Says Sells Avito to Kismet Capital Group for $2.4Bln, Deal to Be Closed ..

1 minute ago
 Security arrangements for by-polls on NA-237 revie ..

Security arrangements for by-polls on NA-237 reviewed

1 minute ago
 Germany says gas reserves nearly full sooner than ..

Germany says gas reserves nearly full sooner than expected

1 minute ago
 UK budget U-turn shows need for 'prudent' policies ..

UK budget U-turn shows need for 'prudent' policies: EU

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.