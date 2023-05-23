UrduPoint.com

KMC Starts Offering Psychiatry Diploma

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 06:00 PM

KMC starts offering psychiatry diploma

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Khyber Medical College (KMC) Tuesday launched a two-year post-graduate diploma in psychiatry, equipping medical graduates with relevant professional knowledge, skills, and ethical values to enable them to apply their acquired expertise at Primary and secondary healthcare organizations as non-academic consultants.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, KMC Vice Chancellor Dr. Zia ul Haq said psychiatry has always been a neglected field, although its importance is much higher than other fields considering the immense social and economic problems in society.

The inclusion of a new course, the VC said would not only address the shortage of psychiatrists in the province but also help in solving the psychological problems faced by the society.

Haq emphasized the need to promote feelings of tolerance and patience in society and psychologists can play an important role in that regard.

Earlier, Dean KMC Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb highlighted the importance of the psychiatry course.

The Course director Prof. Dr. Bashir Ahmad, while mentioning data from the Royal College of Psychiatry said it was imperative to have one psychologist for every 12,000 population, while in Pakistan there is one specialist for every 360,000 population.

He said that on one side this diploma program will help in the preparation of a comprehensive workforce in the field of mental health, on the other hand, as a result of this course; the people of the remote areas of the province will receive psychologists services at their doorstep.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage From

Recent Stories

Sunny Leone makes captivating entrance at Cannes F ..

Sunny Leone makes captivating entrance at Cannes Film Festival 2023

3 minutes ago
 IRENA Council assesses energy transition progress ..

IRENA Council assesses energy transition progress ahead of COP28

16 minutes ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 2023 edition of Pre ..

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 2023 edition of PrecisionMed Exhibition &amp; Sum ..

31 minutes ago
 Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari quits ..

Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari quits politics

48 minutes ago
 King of Malaysia welcomes Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

King of Malaysia welcomes Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed in Kuala Lumpur

1 hour ago
 Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynam ..

Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynamites' dominating win

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.