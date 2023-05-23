KMC starts offering psychiatry diploma

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Khyber Medical College (KMC) Tuesday launched a two-year post-graduate diploma in psychiatry, equipping medical graduates with relevant professional knowledge, skills, and ethical values to enable them to apply their acquired expertise at Primary and secondary healthcare organizations as non-academic consultants.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, KMC Vice Chancellor Dr. Zia ul Haq said psychiatry has always been a neglected field, although its importance is much higher than other fields considering the immense social and economic problems in society.

The inclusion of a new course, the VC said would not only address the shortage of psychiatrists in the province but also help in solving the psychological problems faced by the society.

Haq emphasized the need to promote feelings of tolerance and patience in society and psychologists can play an important role in that regard.

Earlier, Dean KMC Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb highlighted the importance of the psychiatry course.

The Course director Prof. Dr. Bashir Ahmad, while mentioning data from the Royal College of Psychiatry said it was imperative to have one psychologist for every 12,000 population, while in Pakistan there is one specialist for every 360,000 population.

He said that on one side this diploma program will help in the preparation of a comprehensive workforce in the field of mental health, on the other hand, as a result of this course; the people of the remote areas of the province will receive psychologists services at their doorstep.