KMC starts physical verification of pensioners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ):Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is starting the process of physical verification of all they the pensioners of KMC, DMCs and District Council Karachi from August 1, who receive their monthly pension through Habib Bank and National Bank to make the process of payment of pension better and transparent.

The staff of the KMC Welfare Department in collaboration with the Finance and Accounts Department will conduct the physical verification of pensioners at designated branches of Habib Bank and National Bank in the city, said a spokesperson of the KMC on Wednesday.

In this regard, to make the verification process easy and convenient, it has been decided that the management of Habib Bank and National Bank will send a text message to the pensioners through their registered mobile number asking them to provide their life certificate, no marriage certificate and non-remarriage certificate.

In the letter sent to the management of the two banks by the KMC Financial Advisor of KMC, they have been asked to contact the concerned branch manager to cooperate with the staff of KMC during the physical verification and to provide the pension books and other details.