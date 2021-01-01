UrduPoint.com
KMC Strives To Promote Healthy Activities In The City: Farooqui

Fri 01st January 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Senior Director Human Resource Management Jameel Farooqui said that KMC was striving to promote healthy activities in the city, especially the sports like cricket was being given special attention to encourage upcoming cricketers.

Young cricketers in KMC under-16 cricket tournament had proved that they were capable to perform not only at local but international level, if given proper opportunities, Farooqui said that while meeting with KMC under-16 cricket tournament's semi finalists.

Officials of KMC Sports and Culture department and prominent personalities were also present on the occasion.

Farooqui said that teams of different academies participated in the tournament and all matches were interesting. Karachi is a centre of cricket and this sports is very popular sports, he added.

He said that KMC would continue holding such events in the future to introduce new talent. This would promote cricket's popularity and healthy activities in Karachi.

